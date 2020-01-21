CDC announces first US case of Wuhan coronavirus is in Washington state
WATCH LIVE: Senate debates rules ahead of President Trump’s impeachment trial

Man critically hurt after being shot near Seattle’s Westlake Center

Posted 4:20 PM, January 21, 2020, by and , Updated at 05:29PM, January 21, 2020
Data pix.

SEATTLE -- A 55-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting  in downtown Seattle Tuesday afternoon.

According to Seattle police, officers were called to reports of a shooting near Westlake Center along 4th Ave. and Pine St around 4 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot.

Medics rushed the man to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

Police said officers and a K9 were searching the area for a suspect only described as a man in his 20s who was dressed in all black.

Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

The Seattle Monorail was out of service near Westlake Center.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.