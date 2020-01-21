Man critically hurt after being shot near Seattle’s Westlake Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A 55-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting in downtown Seattle Tuesday afternoon.

According to Seattle police, officers were called to reports of a shooting near Westlake Center along 4th Ave. and Pine St around 4 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot.

Medics rushed the man to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

Police said officers and a K9 were searching the area for a suspect only described as a man in his 20s who was dressed in all black.

Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

The Seattle Monorail was out of service near Westlake Center.