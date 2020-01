Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for parts of Grays Harbor County Tuesday afternoon.

Experts are warning of the possibility of a tornado near Aberdeen and Hoquiam as well as penny-sized hail, affecting 27,625 people in the area.

The warning is effective until 5:30 p.m. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation, and they say they haven't received any reports of damage yet.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.