Shaquill Griffin added to NFC Pro Bowl squad

SEATTLE – Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin will be heading to his first Pro Bowl after being added to the roster Monday, according to his agent.

The third-year player will be joining Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner in representing the Seahawks on Sunday.

Griffin enjoyed a highly productive season and proved to be one of the most reliable stoppers on a secondary that suffered from injury and inconsistency.

Griffin will be replacing 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman as the team prepares for the Super Bowl.

The 2020 Pro Bowl will be played in Florida on January 26.