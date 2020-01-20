Seattle Niners Faithful group challenges Seahawks fans to raise money for Special Olympics Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Niners Faithful raised thousands of dollars for Special Olympics Washington athletes at an NFC championship game watch party Sunday at Eden in SODO.

"I challenge you, Seattle, to try to beat Seattle Niners Faithful. Bring it," said Ericka Thomas. They are donating the money to Special Olympics at the Polar Plunge at Owen Beach in Tacoma on Saturday, February 8th.

Det. Ed Troyer with Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County wore his Seahawks jersey to the Niners watch party and says, challenge accepted.

"They've raised over $5,000 today. By the time the polar plunge comes, they'll probably raise $10,000 so we're asking Seahawks fans, let's not lose to the 49'rs Faithful, let's do something about that," said Det. Troyer.

If you would like to donate to support either team or sign up to join us and take the plunge, click here.