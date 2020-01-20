Mild temperatures on the Tuesday forecast across western Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – Mild, wet and breezy days ahead this week!

Tuesday has passing showers and it’ll be breezy. The mountains get another good shot of snow adding to their impressive totals this month.

The afternoon has some isolated thunderstorms for the lowlands, but they will pass by rapidly. Wednesday looks pretty wet with more mountain snow.

Thursday is mild enough that rain falls in the mountains instead of snow and that will make our rivers run high and fast for Friday.

I’d expect the Skokomish and the Tolt/Snoqualmie rivers to flood Friday. The one thing that everyone will notice this week is just how mild it will be with lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s.