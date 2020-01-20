Low-cost ways to stay active in western Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- If your resolution is to get fit and healthy but you can't fit a pricey gym membership in your budget, we've got some low-cost ways to stay active.

First, try a fitness app. Nike, for example, has a free workout app with dozens of free workouts. The Couch to 5K running app also has free guided workouts.

Check out your public library. In Seattle, the public library allows you to search on an app called Libby and download audio books and e-books right to your phone. If you search the term "fitness," you'll see over 2,800 results - all free.

If you're 65 or older, Silver Sneakers is a fitness program included in many Medicare plans. It offers free access to thousands of gyms across the country and includes free fitness classes as well. Click here for more information.

The Puget Sound region is also full of recreations centers and public pools that offer fitness classes and sports, like Seattle, Everett, Bremerton, Tacoma and more. You can search your local city website for rec centers near you.

Kent-based REI has free classes and events to get you outdoors, including hiking, snowshoeing and camping. Spots fill up fast, but it's free. Click here for more information.

Are you a runner? Or maybe you want to be better at running? Join a running club! The Road Runners Club of America has a running group finder on its website. There are also walking clubs around the Puget Sound if running isn't your speed.