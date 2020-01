× JBLM hosting job fair for vets and military spouses

TACOMA, Wash. – Military veterans and military spouses looking for a new career opportunity will have a chance to interview with dozens of employers Tuesday.

A job fair will be taking place at Joint Base Lewis-McChord from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Lake Conference Center.

The event is free and also geared towards transitioning military personnel, National Guard members and reserve members.

For more information, click here.