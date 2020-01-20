Former school nurse in Federal Way charged with sexually assaulting students

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A former school nurse at Todd Beamer High School is accused of sexual misconduct with at least three students at the school, including allegations that he drove a 15-year-old girl off campus and molested her.

Mark David Glenn, 51, a nurse who was contracted through a third-party company to provide health care at Federal Way schools, a is charged with rape of a child in the third degree, sexual misconduct with a minor in the second degree and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

According to court documents, the nurse was fired from the high school in September 2019, when a student told administrators that he made inappropriate comments and asked her to take her pants off to get a bandage on her leg. The school’s assistant principal notified the third-party company, Career Staff Unlimited, which told administrators that Glenn had been fired and they were trying to get his license revoked.

A criminal investigation began in October 2019, when a student told the new school nurse that she had a sexual relationship with Glenn. She said he touched her inappropriately in the nurse’s office on multiple occasions and that the two began communicating through an online messaging app.

She told police that in April, before she turned 16, Glenn reportedly drove her to a place near Wild Waves Theme and Water Park and molested her.

The investigation led to another victim, who told police that he made comments about her appearance and tried to touch her inappropriately at school, but that she pushed his hand away.

Glenn was booked into the King County Jail on Jan. 16 and was released the same day on a $100,000 bond.