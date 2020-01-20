Everett community honors colorful icon who loved America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett community is mourning the death of a beloved city icon who passed away Sunday. Samui Bloomfield was known for his eccentric character and American pride.

On Monday, many people showed up to a memorial located on the corner of Everett and Broadway, one of the intersections where Bloomfield proudly waved his American flag. After he retired, he waved his flag every morning, mostly in Everett, but also in Renton and Tukwila. It was his way of sharing his love for the country.

"He would say that was his dream to go to the land of the free. That was his dream, to come to America and live out his dream," said his son Vili Bloomfield.

Bloomfield fulfilled that dream. He came to the United States when he was 19 years old as a stowaway from Tonga. He worked at a seafood company, bought a house, got married and raised three children. Bloomfield's son remembers his father.

"He was a strong strong guy. He never went to the hospital. I watched him pull out his tooth with pliers, it looked like a dinosaur tooth. My mom would tattoo random slogans on him. He was just like an 80s billboard slogan. I'm glad I got to spend 38 years with him," said Vili.

The 70-year old suffered from dementia and disappeared last week for three days in the cold. He was found at Normandy Park and a Good Samaritan took him to Harborview Medical Center, but he died from complications of his illness and surgery. Vili says his father's presence and impact on the community will never be forgotten.

"Everyone's scared of him at first but he has a big heart. He enjoyed making people happy and smile. That's what drove him, making people happy," said Vili.

Bloomfield is survived by his children and grandchildren.