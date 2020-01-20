Back-to-back rugby champion Seattle Seawolves prepare for new season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUKWILA, Wash. - The Pacific Northwest is no stranger to championship sports teams. The Seattle Storm, the Seattle Sounders and, of course, the Seattle Seahawks have all brought national attention to our hometown. Add the Seattle Seawolves to that list.

A founding member of Major League Rugby, the Seattle Seawolves are back-to-back champions. The team has just started their third season and is embarking on what will hopefully be another run toward the championship.

The game of rugby has been played since 1823 beginning in England. Similar to soccer, the game only stops when a penalty is committed. The ball can only be passed sideways or backward but can be kicked forward at any point in open play.

The object is to carry the ball over the opponent's try line and ground the ball to score. Five points are awarded to a team that scored a "try." Wherever the ball was grounded determines the line in which any player on the field can attempt to kick a "conversion" through the uprights for two more points. The only time that points can be earned are with a "penalty kick" or a "drop goal." If either of those is converted, the team earns an additional three points.

Fifteen players are on the field during match play with 23 rostered for game day. Player numbers signify their position in play with forwards wearing numbers 1-8 and backs wearing 9-15.

The reigning back-to-back MLR Champion Seawolves will kick off the regular season in San Diego on February 9th in a championship rematch. The Seawolves home opener is February 22nd against rival the Toronto Arrows at Starfire Stadium. Click here for more information.

