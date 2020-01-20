Auburn Police looking for thief who targeted store 5 times

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn Police are asking for the public's help to identify a thief who has hit up a grocery store several times. Police said he is not only stealing merchandise, but he may be sneaking around the ceiling of the store and causing damage.

Police released video footage and a couple of still photographs of the thief. They tell Q13 News that he has targeted the Haggen Food and Pharmacy store five times since Christmas. The thief has stolen about $14,000 worth of cigarettes and liquor, police said.

Police believe the thief is able to hide in closets and restrooms, and somehow make his way into the walls and ceiling.

Police said during their search for the thief, they have discovered blueprints of the store in the rafters where he may have been hiding. They have also found a digital video scope that's used to locate movement of people.

There were two calls to police about this thief last Wednesday, another call last Thursday, and the most recent 911 call about him happened on Monday morning.

If you happen to know who this thief is, you're urged to call Auburn Police.