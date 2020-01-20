A baby stroller sold at Target and Amazon was recalled because of a possible fall hazard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Baby Trend has recalled four models of their strollers due to the potential for a fall hazard, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The company issued the recall Thursday for four models of the Tango Mini Stroller because the hinge joints can release.

If the hinge joints release, the stroller could collapse when under pressure, posing a fall hazard for a child, the recall says.

The company says anyone who has the stroller should immediately stop using it and contact Baby Trend for a full refund or replacement.

Those with stroller models Quartz Pink (Model Number ST31D09A), Sedona Gray (Model Number ST31D10A), Jet Black (Model Number ST31D11A), and Purest Blue (Model Number ST31D03A) are under recall. Model numbers are printed in black on a white sticker located on one of the stroller's legs.

The strollers were manufactured in China and sold at Target and Amazon between October and November of 2019. The product retailed for between $100 and $120.