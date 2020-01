This week on “The Divide”: Supporters of Rep. Matt Shea (R-Spokane Valley) are unfazed by allegations that he committed acts of “domestic terrorism.” We travel to Eastern Washington to find out why some voters will still support him in 2020.

Plus: Socialist Seattle City Councilwoman Kshama Sawant joins “The Divide” to discuss her plans to push for a tax on Amazon (again).

Also: Viewers weigh in on the Shea controversy and the looming Senate impeachment trial.

Watch the full episode here: