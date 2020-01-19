State challenges extensive spending by bankrupt Tim Eyman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is challenging the lavish personal spending of bankrupt anti-tax activist and candidate for governor Tim Eyman. Ferguson says Eyman's assets must be preserved so he can pay his debts to the state.

The Seattle Times reports that Eyman's bankruptcy filings show he's been spending nearly $24,000 a month over the past year. That includes money for lawyers, $2,400 over a 10-month span on Starbucks cards, and a $79 haircut every few weeks.

The state is seeking more than $3 million from Eyman, including $230,000 in contempt-of-court sanctions in a campaign-finance case.