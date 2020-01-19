Scattered showers coming Monday as weather returns to seasonal norm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – Scattered showers will continue through the midday hours Sunday before clearing. The highs will be near 52, but we'll be dry this evening and tonight.

A front will approach Monday morning bringing another round of showers. Most of the action looks to be on the coast, peninsula and northern counties, but a few showers will sneak into the Sound. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

Expect showers through the midday hours and afternoon high temps in the lower 50s. #Q13FOX is on @JOEtvSEA until 11am! Have a great Sunday! #weather #Seattle #Sunday pic.twitter.com/cvvwcO1b79 — Grace Lim (@GraceLimWX) January 19, 2020

Rain chances increase Monday night into Tuesday. Highs will be near the norm, around 48. The Coast and Puget Sound can see isolated thunderstorms Tuesday.

Scattered showers continue through the week as a series of systems roll through. Snow levels will rise above normal levels for late January during the latter part of the workweek leading to more rain than usual in the higher elevations. We'll have to monitor the Skykomish River for flooding.