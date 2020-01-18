Everett Police ask for communities help finding arson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, WA - Everett Police are looking for the person who caused about $100,000 in damage by setting a local business on fire.

It happened on the 2000 block of Rucker Avenue.

Surveillance video shows a person walking with a massive can in their hand. Police call it a "thin jerrycan style gas can." The video shows the person walk up to the door of Mike’s Performance Automotive, and then disappear from the screen for several minutes.

Finally, the video looks to shows the person lighting something they take out of their pocket and throw into into the building, running away, as the structure ignites.

Police say the fire caused about $100,000 in damage.

“It’s just kind of nerve racking to think there is someone out there setting a fire,” said Lisa Lamping.

Lamping owns the business next to where the fire happened. Her surveillance cameras cause the video of the arson.

People who live on the block where the fire happened say it’s unnerving to know the suspect is still on the loose.

“We don’t like knowing that there's people walking around that have that kind of intent,” said Evan Ebert who lives in an apartment complex near where the fire happened.

Everett Police are asking for the community’s help identifying the arsonist.

They ask anyone with information to contact police at 425.257.8450