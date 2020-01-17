Shawn Tharp: Wanted felon convicted of turning hotel room into heroin den, making and selling drugs

WANTED BY DOC IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY —

Convicted felon, Shawn Tharp, sure knows how to turn a hotel room into a heroin den.

When Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputies busted Tharp inside a room in Everett in 2010, they found:

A frying pan used to cook the heroin

More than 40 grams of the drug

Numerous needles

Several metal spoons

Drug ledger

That all got him convicted of making and selling drugs.

A year later, he was busted with having more heroin on him, as well as meth.

Now, he’s wanted by the Department of Corrections for breaking probation on the convictions.

And, Tharp hasn’t even started his DOC supervision for the latest drug bust he had in 2016.

All in all — Tharp has more than 40 convictions on his rap sheet — including theft and multiple burglaries and forgeries.

He’s 40 years old, 5’5” and weighs 160 pounds.

He’s inked with several skulls all over his body, including one giving the middle finger on his left arm. He also has tattoos showing demons and pentagrams.

DOC officers say he’s known to go by the fake first name, ‘Jeff.’

The Arlington and Everett areas have been his normal stomping grounds, but officers say he mentioned wanting to move to Seattle before he disappeared from the DOC’s radar.

If you spot him on the street, or know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone that you can download for free to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.