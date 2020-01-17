Seattle police officer fired over profane social media posts

A Seattle police officer has been fired following an internal investigation that found he violated the department’s social media policy by posting profane and politically charged comments on Instagram.

The Seattle Times reports the posts included rants against “illegal immigration” and a post that “appeared to endorse violence” against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and President Barack Obama.

The officer was terminated after admitting that his statements on Instagram “negatively impacted the Department’s ability to serve the public, as well as that the postings were unprofessional,” according to a case summary posted this week on the Office of Police Accountability website.

The Times reports that the officer used “extremely profane language” in the posts, which were made under the Instagram username @officerdg. That account is set to private.

Seattle PD said they’ll likely release additional information Friday.