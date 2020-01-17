Next weather system brings rain, more mountain snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- We're in a bit of a lull today as we wait for the next weather maker to move into the area.

Highs Friday will top out in the upper 30s to near 40 so the chances for snow decrease. The North Sound saw a few flurries fly Friday morning across I-5 in Skagit and Whatcom Counties, where there is already so much snow on the ground. Those areas will thaw out soon, too!

TODAY: A few rain/snow showers, highs around 40. TONIGHT-Rainy, breezy. SAT-Breezy with rain at times, highs mid 40s. SUN/MON-Chance of rain showers, highs upper 40s to near 50. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/TZodg6PZ99 — M.J. McDermott (@MJMCDERMOTT) January 17, 2020

Our next system moves in tonight, bringing more lowland rain and mountain snow. Winds will kick up out of the SE at 25-25 mph, gusting to 50 mph at times. There is a Wind Advisory in effect from 10 p.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday to the north for places like Western Whatcom, Skagit, and San Juan Counties, along with the Admiralty Inlet.

We'll keep a Winter Storm Watch active too for the Cascades and Olympic Mountains through Saturday afternoon. We expect heavy snow to fall above 2,000 feet. Total snow accumulation for this time could be anywhere from 8-12" to nearly 24" above 3,000 feet. Stay tuned if you're traveling across the passes this weekend.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some snow flurries to the north, otherwise a few showers here and there. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Overnights land in the mid to upper 30s with breezy conditions.

SATURDAY: Wet and windy at times. Look for gusts up to 50 mph through the Strait and North Sound with sustained winds 25-35 mph. Highs warm to almost normal for this time of year, near 45. Lows warmer, too, near 40.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs pushing toward 50. Overnight upper 30s to low 40s.

MONDAY/MLK DAY: Cloud cover increases with a chance of showers. High 48. Low 40.

TUESDAY: Rain likely through the evening commute, then showers back off a bit. Highs in the mid to upper 40s with overnights cooling off into the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs mid 40s. Lows near 38.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase with more rain. Highs climbing to near 50. Overnights fall to the upper 30s.