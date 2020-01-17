Mitchell Stilson: Assault suspect wanted for attacking roommate, brutally beating him in bathroom

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

Here’s some good advice: Absolutely do not let Mitchell Stilson be your roommate — just ask the last guy he lived with — who Federal Way Police say took a horrible beating from Stilson.

He’s wanted for Domestic Violence Assault by the King County Sheriff’s Criminal Warrants Unit.

He’s accused of attacking his roommate inside their apartment in October. “It was over some blankets and there was a miscommunication and they started arguing over these blankets and for some reason, Mitchell then grabbed onto the victim, slammed his head into the toilet and then was able to push him over the toilet, into the bathtub and then punched him eight or nine times as he was laying in the bathtub,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott. “Mitchell left the apartment. The police were called and the victim went to the hospital and got treated, turned out their orbital socket for their eye was fractured and the suspect, Mitchell, is outstanding and hasn’t been located, as of yet.”

He’s 27 years old, 6’1” and weighs 125 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone that you can download for free to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It is anonymous — you never have to give your name — and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.