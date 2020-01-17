Help ID gambling gas station robber who stole scratch tickets, possibly connected to nearby homeless camp

WANTED IN LACEY —

Time to help Lacey Police identify a gambling gas station robber who stole cash and scratch tickets from the Shell station on Martin Way E. on December 31st.

“He came in there with a mask on his face, a backpack in his hand, gloves on his hands. Went to the cashier and told them to give him their money and some lottery tickets,” said Lacey Police Det. Jon Mason. “The investigation, so far, shows it may be someone who’s associated with a homeless encampment in the area. We want to catch this guy really bad. We don’t have any information on who he is, so if anybody can help us identify this subject, we’d love to get him in custody.”

Detectives think the homeless encampment the suspect may be connected to is behind ‘The Marq on Martin’ apartments.

If you know who the suspect is, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's anonymous and you'll get a cash reward if your tip helps lead to his arrest.