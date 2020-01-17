Help ID dog-toting fraud suspects seen using credit cards, checks stolen from school workers

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

A reminder to always secure your purse and wallet — even when you are at work. These three suspects show why that is so important.

Seattle Police are asking for your help to identify them after detectives say they used checks, credit cards and ID’s stolen from employees at two schools in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Surveillance video shows the three women walking into a Walgreen’s store. The first one carrying a dog and then you see a second little dog trailing the third suspect. They’re seen again in a Ross Dress for Less store in Seattle with shopping carts full of merchandise — all of it purchased with the victims’ stolen credit cards. They walk right out the door, loaded down with stolen goods.

But, the biggest hit came when detectives say the suspect with the long blond hair donned a black wig to match a Victim’s ID and then cashed three checks for thousands of dollars at a bank in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood. Fortunately, even with that wig, you get a good look at her face and her distinctive chin. Detectives say she wears rings on most of her fingers and appears to have a tattoo on the back of her left wrist.

One victim's ID and checks were stolen while she was in a meeting at work and thought her wallet was safe under her desk. "When she comes back, doesn't notice anything particular, except there's kind of a press-on fingernail. It's on the floor. She goes, ‘That's kind of weird?” Because, she didn't wear them. She didn't think a whole lot about it. She gets home at 6 o'clock at night, she starts looking at her phone and realizing that she'd been getting security alerts on her phone, she goes, ‘Wow!’ Finds out that there's several thousand dollars,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Detectives say the victim's credit card had been used by these women at several stores and cash taken from her checking account before she was even aware of her wallet theft.

All of this happened back in September and police have been unable to identify the suspects.

Again, they were seen with two small dogs.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you can help Seattle Police identify any of these women. Submit an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone, or call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).