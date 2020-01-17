Help ID crew of armed Uzi-wielding pharmacy robbers caught on camera terrorizing two separate stores

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Watch the video below to see a triple-threat of terrifying armed drug store robbers all vault the pharmacy counter together at the Safeway on E. Madison St. in Seattle’s Central District — one of them armed with an Uzi-like handgun.

They scream for Promethazine with Codeine — the drug used to make the powerful drink called ‘Sizzurp’ — and get angry when the pharmacy workers tell them they don’t have any. The suspects settle for Hydrocodone and Oxycodone instead — forcing the pharmacist at gunpoint to open a cabinet — and filling a pillow case full of the powerful prescription pills. They all vault back over the counter and are gone.

Detectives say about an hour earlier and six miles south -- the same three suspects hit the Othello Station Pharmacy in Rainier Valley. "There's a customer sitting in the lobby area when it gets robbed and they just pay no attention to it all. Could have been anybody, I mean, they're there to do their job, to take the drugs and get out. You'll watch where one suspect actually stands on the counter, kind of in an intimidating fashion,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “They're described as fairly young-looking. Obviously, they're very athletic, because in both the cases they vaulted over the counter. Three suspects. They seem very well-organized."

Both heists happened on Monday.

Detectives think they're black and in their teens. They were well-disguised, wearing surgical masks and gloves, so detectives hope their mouths are what helps get them identified and caught. “People like this like to talk, you know, they're young, they like to brag. And, remember, you can be anonymous. You don't have to be afraid of these guys. Just give us the information, so we can do our job and get these guys in custody,” said Ret. Det. Carner.

If you know their names, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers and Seattle Police. You can also call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It is anonymous and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to any arrests in the case.