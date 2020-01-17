Check the latest school closures & delays

Help ID armed convenience store crook who faked needing caffeine fix to fetch cash

Posted 4:30 PM, January 17, 2020

WANTED IN SEATAC —
King County Sheriff’s detectives need your help identifying an armed convenience store crook who faked needing a caffeine fix to fetch cash.

He hit just after 5am at the 7-Eleven on S. 176th St. in SeaTac on December 28th.

Detectives say he grabbed a cup of coffee, brought it to the counter, then pulled a handgun from his waistband and demanded money.

The clerk gave him cash and the crook took off without his Cup of Joe.

Detectives think he’s white or Hispanic, 5’8”, with a medium build and a brown mustache.

He wore a black Nike hoodie with a white zipper and a white Nike symbol and swoosh on the chest, red or maroon-colored pants and brown ¾-top Timberland-style boots.

If you recognize him, call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) to submit the information anonymously, or use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone.

