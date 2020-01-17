Help find stolen custom-built Harley, crooks who took it from victim’s garage while family was inside home

OLYMPIA — You may be the last hope to help a Harley rider in Olympia find his custom-built motorcycle that was stolen out of his garage on July 5th last year.

The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force is still working to identify thieves while the victim just wants his bike returned.

Jake Shriver couldn’t believe it when he discovered his beloved Harley-Davidson motorcycle had been taken out of his garage. “Really pisses me off. Come into my house and my family’s here and you steal my Harley?”

He kept it under a cover in the garage while he was having shoulder issues, so whoever broke in knew what they were doing.

“You know the saying, ‘Don’t touch my bike!’ Everyone knows who rides a Harley how much they’re important to the person riding it, just that someone would do that, you know, because there’s a story behind that bike, you know?”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

His bike has more of a story than most. It was custom-built for him by Yakima trick shop owner, Ron Crow, while Jake was battling a serious health condition. “It had a Jesse James Gunslinger front fender that was hand-fabricated, stretched tank hand-fabricated and Klock Werks rear fender that was hand-fabricated and it had a 1939 Ford French tail light in it and the license plate was fringed in it," Shriver described. It's irreplaceable. Insurance would never cover all the love, effort and expense that went into hand-building it. “It's a one-off bike, hand-built, you know, and I'll never get another one like it.”

If anyone spots the Harley, please message the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force on their Facebook page, or call 911.

If you know who stole it, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or through the P3 Tips App on their cell phone. There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.