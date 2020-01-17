Colt ‘CJ’ Rodriguez: Wanted ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect accused of trying to shoot, kill roommate with shotgun

WANTED IN KITSAP COUNTY —

The search is on for an ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect accused of attempting to murder a woman with a shotgun.

Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputies say the victim was shot in the head, but survived. She was roommates in Port Orchard with the suspect identified as Colt Rodriguez, who goes by ‘CJ.’

According to court documents, the victim was putting wood in a stove Monday night when she heard a loud bang and felt severe pain in the side of her head. She told detectives she turned and saw Rodriguez standing there, pointing a sawed-off shotgun at her, before telling her to run, which she did to a nearby residence to call for help.

Detectives say Rodriguez hasn’t been seen since.

He’s known to frequent the Tacoma area and to possess firearms.

Prosecutors have charged him with Attempted Murder in the 2nd Degree and set a bail of $1,000,000 when he’s caught.

Rodriguez is 27 years old, 5’10” and weighs 145 pounds.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that helps lead to his arrest. Submit it anonymously through the P3 Tips App on your smart phone, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).