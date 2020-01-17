Bald eagle found shot at Tacoma wetland complex euthanized

TACOMA, Wash. — A bald eagle found buckshot in its right wing at a Port of Tacoma-owned wetland complex had to be euthanized, the port said.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife received a report Jan. 9 of an injured bald eagle at the Port’s Gog-le-hi-te wetland complex at 1402 Lincoln Ave., but agents were unable to find the bird. The agency got another report the next day, when biologists were able to capture the eagle and take it to a wildlife rehabilitation center on the Kitsap Peninsula.

“Due to the severity of the injury, the wildlife rehabilitators determined the most humane approach was to euthanize the adult bald eagle,” the port said.

The bald eagle is protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. Wildlife agents are investigating and asking anyone with information to come forward.