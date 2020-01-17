As cold weather continues, keep these tips in mind to ensure animals and pets stay safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. - As Western Washington continues to experience frigid temperatures, it's important to keep everyone safe, including animals. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County shares some points to keep in mind throughout the cold-weather season.

The most important thing to keep in mind is, if it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for your pets to be outside for any longer than a quick bathroom break.

Normal bathroom breaks are okay but be sure to wipe and dry your pet’s paws off when they come in the house.

when they come in the house. Layers, layers, layers! While a pet’s fur is great at keeping them warm, consider adding on a coat when outside or providing a few more blankets around the house to keep your pets comfortable.

While a pet’s fur is great at keeping them warm, consider adding on a coat when outside or providing a few more blankets around the house to keep your pets comfortable. Beware of seasonal poisons. Coolant and antifreeze are deadly to dogs and cats: another great reason to wipe your pet’s paws when they come inside!

Coolant and antifreeze are deadly to dogs and cats: another great reason to wipe your pet’s paws when they come inside! Animal neglect is a crime in Washington State. If you see an animal outside, and you’re concerned for its well-being, please contact your local Animal Control Office.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Create a cold-weather feral cat shelter. Cut a cat-sized hole in the front of a Rubbermaid container, and a corresponding hole in a Styrofoam cooler. Place the cooler inside the Rubbermaid and line the cooler with hay. Place the lids on top, and you have a shelter for feral or lost cats!

Cut a cat-sized hole in the front of a Rubbermaid container, and a corresponding hole in a Styrofoam cooler. Place the cooler inside the Rubbermaid and line the cooler with hay. Place the lids on top, and you have a shelter for feral or lost cats! Extra food! Pets burn extra energy trying to stay warm during the colder months. Making sure your pets have access to a little extra food and fresh water can help keep them feeling great!

Pets burn extra energy trying to stay warm during the colder months. Making sure your pets have access to a little extra food and fresh water can help keep them feeling great! Tap on the hood of your vehicle in the morning. Animals, specifically outdoor cats, sometimes seek shelter in the warmth of your vehicle during colder months.

Ellen Tailor features community inspiring events and causes every weekday morning on Q13 NEWS and online 24/7. To share your event or idea, email Ellen@q13fox.com and go behind-the-scenes with her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.