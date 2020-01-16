Check the latest school closures & delays

US 2 fully reopened across Stevens Pass after snowstorm

Posted 4:18 PM, January 16, 2020, by , Updated at 05:15PM, January 16, 2020
GOLD BAR, Wash. -- Officials say US 2 has fully reopened across Stevens Pass.

A 30-mile stretch of the highway was closed between Gold Bar and the Stevens Pass summit on Sunday after heavy snowfall caused trees and power lines to fall.

The Washington Department of Transportation said crews spent Thursday clearing the final downed power lines and hazardous trees from the highway and then plowed and treated it.

The snowstorm knocked out power to thousands of people and many were stranded while the highway was shut down.

WSDOT is asking people to remain cautious as they travel through the area.

