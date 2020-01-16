US 2 fully reopened across Stevens Pass after snowstorm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLD BAR, Wash. -- Officials say US 2 has fully reopened across Stevens Pass.

A 30-mile stretch of the highway was closed between Gold Bar and the Stevens Pass summit on Sunday after heavy snowfall caused trees and power lines to fall.

The Washington Department of Transportation said crews spent Thursday clearing the final downed power lines and hazardous trees from the highway and then plowed and treated it.

UPDATE Thursday, Jan. 16: The final portion of US 2 between Skykomish & Stevens Pass summit (milepost 64) is OPEN for all travelers. Crews worked all day to plow snow from the roadway, clear debris & fix power lines. Some utility crews remain in the area, but the roadway is open. — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) January 16, 2020

The snowstorm knocked out power to thousands of people and many were stranded while the highway was shut down.

WSDOT is asking people to remain cautious as they travel through the area.