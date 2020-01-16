Microsoft: ‘carbon-negative’ by 2030, even for supply chain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Microsoft says it will be 100% “carbon-negative” by 2030 by removing more carbon from the environment than it emits.

CEO Satya Nadella says the commitment announced Thursday will go beyond its direct carbon emissions to include emissions from its supply chain.

It's a shift from the company's previous approach of buying renewable credits to make up for carbon emissions.

We will do our part and more. It's time to get to work. 💪🌎 pic.twitter.com/hwh1njaMJ7 — Microsoft On the Issues (@MSFTIssues) January 16, 2020

Environmental groups have said the company has been in the middle of the road among big tech companies in running its cloud computing data centers on renewable power sources.

Microsoft is also starting a $1 billion fund for developing environmental technology.