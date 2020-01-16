Huskies, Cougars release 2020 football schedules

SEATTLE – Mark your calendars for this year’s Apple Cup! Both schools announced its 2020 schedule.
Here are the team’s full schedules.
WSU Cougars
Sept. 5 at Utah State
Sept. 12 vs. Houston
Sept. 19 vs. Idaho
Sept. 26 at Oregon State
Oct. 3 vs. Cal
Oct. 10 vs. Utah
Oct. 17 at Stanford
Oct. 31 vs. ASU
Nov. 7 at Colorado
Nov. 14 at UCLA
Nov. 21 vs. Oregon
Nov. 27 vs. Washington (Friday)
For more information about the schedule: https://www.cougcenter.com/2020/1/16/21068599/pac-12-wsu-rolovich-2020-football-schedule-apple-cup
UW Huskies
Sept. 5 vs. Michigan
Sept. 12 vs. Sac St.
Sept. 19 vs. Utah St.
Oct. 3 at Oregon
Oct. 10 vs. Oregon St.
Oct. 17 at Utah
Oct. 23 vs. Arizona (Friday)
Oct. 31 at Cal
Nov. 7 vs. Stanford
Nov. 14 at USC
Nov. 21 vs. Colorado
Nov. 27 at Washington St. (Friday)
For more information about the schedule: https://gohuskies.com/news/2020/1/16/pac-12-announces-2020-conference-football-schedule.aspx