Huskies, Cougars release 2020 football schedules

Posted 3:56 PM, January 16, 2020, by , Updated at 03:58PM, January 16, 2020

SEATTLE – Mark your calendars for this year’s Apple Cup! Both schools announced its 2020 schedule.

Here are the team’s full schedules.

WSU Cougars

Sept. 5 at Utah State

Sept. 12 vs. Houston

Sept. 19 vs. Idaho

Sept. 26 at Oregon State

Oct. 3 vs. Cal

Oct. 10 vs. Utah

Oct. 17 at Stanford

Oct. 31 vs. ASU

Nov. 7 at Colorado

Nov. 14 at UCLA

Nov. 21 vs. Oregon

Nov. 27 vs. Washington (Friday)

For more information about the schedule: https://www.cougcenter.com/2020/1/16/21068599/pac-12-wsu-rolovich-2020-football-schedule-apple-cup

UW Huskies

Sept. 5 vs. Michigan

Sept. 12 vs. Sac St.

Sept. 19 vs. Utah St.

Oct. 3 at Oregon

Oct. 10 vs. Oregon St.

Oct. 17 at Utah

Oct. 23 vs. Arizona (Friday)

Oct. 31 at Cal

Nov. 7 vs. Stanford

Nov. 14 at USC

Nov. 21 vs. Colorado

Nov. 27 at Washington St. (Friday)

For more information about the schedule: https://gohuskies.com/news/2020/1/16/pac-12-announces-2020-conference-football-schedule.aspx 

