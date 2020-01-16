Icy roads, scattered snow showers possible Friday morning

SEATTLE -- We could still see a few passing snow showers across the lowlands Thursday night, but generally the wintry weather has moved above 1,500 feet.
Friday morning will be chilly with some black ice and a few passing snow showers. Friday will have sun breaks with a few passing showers.
Friday night will be wet and gusty with lots of snow above 2,000 feet.
Saturday starts out sloppy with rain and wind. The mountains pick up another foot of snow Saturday morning, so I’d expect more delays on the passes.
Saturday afternoon looks reasonable for the Metro. Sunday just has some passing showers but it’ll be more dry than wet.
