Icy roads, scattered snow showers possible Friday morning

SEATTLE -- We could still see a few passing snow showers across the lowlands Thursday night, but generally the wintry weather has moved above 1,500 feet.

Friday morning will be chilly with some black ice and a few passing snow showers. Friday will have sun breaks with a few passing showers.

We are getting reports of black ice forming on streets ( Lake City, Northgate in Seattle, Monroe ) either from a passing shower or leftover moisture. Temperatures will drop a couple more degrees overnight which will increase the coverage of icy roads. Be safe out there! #wawx pic.twitter.com/dFcnAPiMZg — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 17, 2020

Friday night will be wet and gusty with lots of snow above 2,000 feet.

Saturday starts out sloppy with rain and wind. The mountains pick up another foot of snow Saturday morning, so I’d expect more delays on the passes.

Saturday afternoon looks reasonable for the Metro. Sunday just has some passing showers but it’ll be more dry than wet.