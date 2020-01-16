‘Bryce Strong’ – Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers rallies support for teen battling cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Years before Tre Flowers started breaking up passes and sacking quarterbacks for the Seahawks, he became a standout at Judson High School in Converse, Texas.

Flowers has recently been rallying support for a player who's still at Judson: Bryce Wisdom.

What Bryce has been through would break many of us. Doctors had to remove one of his kidneys last year after discovering a tumor. He also underwent 19 weeks of treatment.

His family and friends gathered around in the hospital after Bryce completed his final round of chemotherapy.

Not long after that, doctors found another tumor, this time in his liver. Going into his junior year, instead of playing cornerback, he would again go through cancer treatment.

It's a setback felt deeply by Flowers.

"I just feel for him and I know that he's going to push through," Flowers said. "I'm staying positive about it."

Before Bryce started another 25 weeks of treatment, students lined the halls of his school as his family friends marched through the school with a flag and shirts that read 'Bryce Strong.'

That gave Flowers an idea. When the NFL allowed players to wear a cause on their cleats, the Seahawks cornerback decided he would also be 'Bryce Strong.'

"When I go back I'm going to clean [the cleats] and give them to [Bryce's family.] I hope they love them as much as I do," Flower said.

Bryce still has several more months of cancer treatment. Now that the Seahawks' season is over, Flowers plans to return to Texas and visit Bryce to lift his spirits.