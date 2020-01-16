Alaska Airlines named official sponsor of NHL Seattle

SEATTLE – Seattle’s hockey team is still without a name, but its home now does.

Hockey fans will book their tickets next season at the Alaska Airlines Atrium after the airline was named the official sponsor of the NHL team Thursday.

“I grew up playing hockey and love the drive and energy of players and fans alike,” said Alaska Airlines President Ben Minicucci.” This is an incredible sport.”

Alaska will also partner with other Seattle teams like the Storm and outlets like the Museum of Pop Culture and Pacific Science Center.

NHL Seattle’s inaugural season begins in 2021 and updates can be found here.