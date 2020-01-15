Thousands lose power after another round of wet, heavy snow blankets Hood Canal, North Sound

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SNOHOMISH COUNTY -- More than 3,500 people were without power in western Washington early Wednesday morning after another snowstorm overnight, but crews were quickly restoring electricity in Snohomish, Whatcom, Kitsap, Skagit and Clallam counties.

The heaviest accumulations were seen in Skagit and Whatcom counties and along the Strait of Juan de Fuca and the Hood Canal. Areas around Bellingham and Port Angeles were hit hard, with more than a foot of snow reported in some spots.

Here's a list of snowfall totals from Q13 Meteorologist Tim Joyce:

Port Angeles - 18.5 inches

Anacortes - 12 inches

Brinnon - 9 inches

Friday Harbor - 8.5 inches

Sedro-Woolley & Seabeck - 8 inches

Forks - 7 inches

Oak Harbor - 6 inches

Bellingham - 4.5 inches

Most of the snow moved into Canada before 4 a.m., but forecasters warn that driving conditions will be dicey in areas where heavy snow fell overnight.

More than a dozen school districts canceled classes in western Washington. Click here for a full list.

More snow is possible this afternoon along the Olympic Peninsula and in north Kitsap County, and the South Sound and the Hood Canal will likely see more snow Wednesday night.

Winds will pick up big time later Wednesday. In the Cascade foothills and along the coast, wind gusts could top 60 mph and wreak more havoc on communities along U.S. 2 like Index and Baring that have been snowed in and without power since Sunday.

PUD workers coming off @StevensPass this morning telling me they are working to restore power to folks after several downed trees/power lines caused outages between Gold Bar & Skykomish #Q13FOX #WAwx pic.twitter.com/PG0rBKTCBt — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) January 15, 2020

By Thursday, the lowlands should start thawing out as snow levels rise. But that creates more problems for the foothills and the mountains that are covered in snow. Pass travel will continue to be problematic.