Snow makes it hard for some in Monroe to get in and out of their homes

MONROE, Wash. -- Getting to Maria Oehling's home proved quite difficult as the Monroe area contended with high winds and snow on Wednesday. It's why she’s barely left for the past 3 days.

“I am getting a little stir crazy,” Oehling said.

At least she has a stunning view and her pet dog Dolce, who is always happy to play in the snow.

“If I had to be stuck somewhere this is the best place to be stuck,” Oehling said.

Inside her home, Oehling is stocked up on a week’s worth of food. Dinners lately have been more elaborate.

“Yeah because I have some actual time to do it so we’ve been doing roast, chili,” Oehling said.

Oehling, a middle school teacher in the Mukilteo school district, is also spending a lot of time grading papers while schools are closed.

“The big joke lately is we will be teaching till July,” Oehling said.

She’s ready to get back to work but with more snow and windy conditions blowing in Wednesday, it is unclear when she will see her driveway.