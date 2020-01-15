Power outages, dangerous driving conditions continue to plague Snohomish Co.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SULTAN, Wash. -- Widespread power outages, drifting snow and intense wind gusts continued to impact Snohomish County residents Wednesday evening.

In Sultan, a brutal windstorm blew down trees and power lines, leaving several families in the dark. Other sections of town were just too dangerous to access.

Emergency officials and the National Weather Service put out warnings early to stay off the roads. Officials also asked residents to remain in the lower levels of their homes and away from windows.

Residents say it's now the second time they've lost power after multiple rounds of extreme weather.

There are 30 utility trucks in different parts of Snohomish County without power. As of Wednesday night, more than 10,000 outages were reported in the county. There was no estimate on when power would be fully restored.