Deputies investigating deadly road rage shooting in Lakewood

Posted 6:17 PM, January 15, 2020

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – A man is dead after a road rage incident in Lakewood escalated into a shooting Wednesday night, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened along Chambers Creek Road West in Lakewood. The details of the shooting are still under investigation.

The victim is only described as an adult man. Police say the shooter stayed at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

Roads in the area have been closed during the investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

