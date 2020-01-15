Deputies investigating deadly road rage shooting in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – A man is dead after a road rage incident in Lakewood escalated into a shooting Wednesday night, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened along Chambers Creek Road West in Lakewood. The details of the shooting are still under investigation.

Detectives are responding to fatal shooting in 10300 block of Chambers Creek Rd. W. Adult male shot following road rage incident. Other involved adult male remained at the scene. Roadway from Steilacoom to Chambers is closed for undetermined amount of time. PIO Troyer is enroute. — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) January 16, 2020

The victim is only described as an adult man. Police say the shooter stayed at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

Roads in the area have been closed during the investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.