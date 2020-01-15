Dangerously strong wind gusts could lead to more outages, downed trees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- There will be very strong winds Wednesday night, especially for the Foothills of the Olympics and Cascades, North Interior and the Coast. Gusts up to 60 mph are possible.

The gusts will be dangerous due to all the extra weight on the trees from snow/ice. This reminds me of the storm about 15 years ago when the Eastside was without power for more than a week!

The strong winds will die down by 2 a.m. Thursday, but pockets of lowland snow continue through Friday.

The areas with the most snow will be the Hood Canal and North Interior again.

Isolated thunderstorms are in the forecast too with hail/graupel. The mountains get tons and tons of new snow through the weekend for more pass closures.

The Metro warms enough during the day that any snow that falls will melt, but the neighborhoods that picked up 15 to 25 inches of snow will keep getting more even into the weekend. A major Winter Storms keeps on giving!