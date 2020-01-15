× 80-year-old woman accidentally shot by diner at Western Washington restaurant

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — An 80-year-old woman is recovering after she was accidentally shot while eating at an upscale Western Washington restaurant.

The accidental shooter – a 57-year-old man – was arrested for suspicion of reckless endangerment Friday in Oak Harbor. Police said his concealed carry pistol inadvertently went off and hit the woman.

Police received calls of the shooting at Fraser’s Gourmet Hideaway during the dinner hour, Oak Harbor Police Chief Kevin Dresker said.

According to police, the man was eating his meal when he spotted a friend across the restaurant. The man – who is a licensed concealed carry holder – took out a pistol from a holster and set it on the chair next to him. He covered it with a napkin.

The man said hi to his friend and returned to his table when the gun went off.

The man quickly announced to the restaurant what happened and asked if everyone was alright. Everyone said they were, police said, until an 80-year-old woman seated at a nearby table said her back ached. Friends looked at her back and found a bullet had entered through her shoulder and passed out her chest.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and later moved to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The bullet didn’t hit any sensitive organs and she has been released.

Police arrested the man for reckless endangerment and illegal discharge of a firearm. He was released from jail and charges are pending. He has no criminal history, police said.

Police are not sure why the gun went off, and it was almost certainly accidental. Possible criminal charges are pending.

This story was first reported by the Whidbey News-Times.