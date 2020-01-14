Check the latest school closures & delays

Winter storm watch: More snow likely Tuesday night for parts of Puget Sound

Posted 9:27 AM, January 14, 2020, by , Updated at 09:30AM, January 14, 2020
SEATTLE -- The bitter cold, passing snow showers and icy conditions continue throughout the day Tuesday, and there's more snow on the way for parts of the Puget Sound region.

The "sticking" snow will likely arrive after dinner Tuesday for parts of Seattle and northward to the border. There's a Winter Storm Watch in effect until Wednesday morning that includes the Strait of Juan de Fuca, the islands and the North Coast.

One-three inches of additional snow is expected tonight in the above areas. In the foothills, Cascades and South Sound, it's a Winter Weather Advisory due to the lesser amounts expected.

There's also a strong wind threat across the Cascades, foothills and East Puget Sound lowlands Wednesday afternoon, which could cause tree damage, power outages, hazardous crosswinds, dangerous marine conditions and possible blowing snow, according to the National Weather Service.

 

The next system working is on a track that will help bring in warmer air from the south to help us get out of the freezer on Thursday. A rain-snow mix is likely for Thursday, with more seasonal lowland rain and mountain snow looking likely for Friday and the weekend.

