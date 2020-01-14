Snow strands communities along US 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLD BAR, Wash. -- The winter weather has caused major damage, bringing trees and power lines down along US 2.

The highway has been closed between Gold Bar and the summit of Stevens Pass since Sunday night.

It has been creating a desperate situation for some people who are blocked in. Some have been without power for days and have not been able to get in their car to get more food and water.

Emergency crews have resources positioned in each community and are asking people not to do any unnecessary travel. Skykomish Mayor Henry Sladek says he understand that it's frustrating for people have been shut in for several days, but he's advising residents to hunker down for a couple more days.

He said that help is available to those who need it, an emergency shelter has been set up at the Masonic Hall in Skykomish.

WSDOT crews found several dozen more trees covering the highway after yesterday's snowfall. As of Tuesday only emergency vehicles, utility trucks and people who are making emergency supply runs are allowed on the treacherous road.

Crews are preparing to see even more trees and power lines come down as snow and winds continue Wednesday.

Quick Links: