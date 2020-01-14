Slick conditions in Bothell could get worse with possibility of more snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOTHELL, Wash. – The City of Bothell’s Department of Public Works is preparing for another round of potential snow and wind, which could cause slick conditions. Officials said ice is a concern since an additional inch of snow fell overnight, Tuesday, and it stuck.

The city said priority routes would get plowed first, followed by secondary routes. Officials explained residential areas would not get treated, Tuesday, because there was too much snow and ice on the roads.

“All the side roads though are very slippery. You see cars sliding around,” said Julie Jackson, who had the day off from work due to snow.

Jackson spent the snow day with her children, who were off from school. The streets were too slick, so the family used sleds and made the most of the winter weather. Though they had fun, safety still came first as the watched out for cars.

“Another car just rushed through here speeding and fishtailing around. You just have to drive slowly and be careful. Especially with all the kids sledding everywhere,” said Jackson.

With more winter weather expected in Bothell, the city is urging drivers to check road conditions before the commute. If drivers must be out, officials are advising everyone to use caution.

“I tap the brakes, I don’t slam on them because, otherwise, you swerve and hit someone,” said Jackson.

Snohomish County Public Utilities District and Puget Sound Energy are monitoring forecasts, as they both service residents in the area. As the snow could hit as early as Tuesday night, PSE has safety tips during winter storms:

• Do not use a charcoal or gas grill to cook indoors. Never use a natural gas range for heating, or charcoal as an indoor heating source. This can cause a buildup of poisonous carbon monoxide gas.

• If you choose to use a portable home generator, read the manufacturer’s instructions for the safe operation of the generator. Do not operate generators indoors or in enclosed spaces to avoid the build-up of carbon monoxide.

• If you’re using portable heaters, keep them away from furniture, draperies and other flammable materials.

• Always use flashlights instead of candles.

• Safety first. Never touch or go within 35 feet of downed power lines because they might be energized. Call PSE at 1-888-225-5773 or 911 to report problems.

As crews prepare for the next round of winter weather, Snohomish County Public Utilities District said it’s continuing to restore electricity to customers impacted by the first storm earlier in the week.

Aaron Swaney, a SNOPUD representative, said approximately 1,200 customers in Gold Bar and Index still don’t have power after it was knocked out by heavy snow and fallen trees in the last storm.

“We are still having some access conditions around the Gold Bar/Index area, which is preventing us from restoring power,” said Swaney. “We are currently working on that though.”

He explained another weather concern they’re preparing for is possible heavy snow Tuesday night and wind on Wednesday.

“We are telling our customers to be prepared for possible power outages that could last multiple days in sub-freezing temperatures. Customers should be charging their cell phones and devices, gathering blankets and warm clothes and keeping our outage reporting information,” said Swaney.

SNOPUD customers are encouraged to keep the outage-reporting website close at hand. Reports can also be made by calling 425-783-1001.

PSE customers can also file an outage report online or call 1-888-225-5773.

Both companies are urging customers to never touch or go within 35 feet of downed power lines because they might still be energized.