Seattle Public Schools closed Wednesday due to weather

Posted 10:03 PM, January 14, 2020, by , Updated at 10:20PM, January 14, 2020
Data pix.

SEATTLE -- Seattle Public Schools will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 15, the district announced Tuesday evening.

The district said that the decision to close is based on road conditions and the forecast of snow and freezing temperatures.  Athletics and student activities are also cancelled on Wednesday.

The district's central office will have regular operating hours, according to a release. 

