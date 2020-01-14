Nicole Ann Lewis: Fugitive wanted in Snohomish and King counties believed to be in the Tacoma area

EVERETT — Snohomish County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help to locate 46-year-old Nicole Ann Lewis who also goes by ‘Nicole Ann Kingdon’ and ‘Nicole Ann Wilson’. Prosecutors have charged her with Felony Theft of a Motor Vehicle. A warrant was issued for her arrest in August, 2019.

According to court documents, Lewis traded in a 1998 Toyota Camry and purchased a 2016 Nissan Altima from a car dealer in Everett for $21.783.91 in May of 2018. Detectives say she was credited with $1,000 for the trade-in and made a $2,000 cash down payment. She filled out the necessary paperwork and was allowed to leave with the Nissan. However, when the dealer attempted to verify the information on the application, they were unable to locate the listed employer, verify her pay stubs that claimed she earned a salary of $3700 a month and learned that she had provided an address that was no longer current. According to the court documents, the dealer contacted Lewis multiple times by phone requesting additional information but she made excuses as to why she could not produce the documents and failed to show up for meeting that had been scheduled. Detectives went to the address listed on her loan application and discovered it was a model apartment at a complex where Lewis had previously lived more than a year earlier.