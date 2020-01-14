$500,000 worth of classic cars and trailer stolen from auction lot in Edgewood

EDGEWOOD, WA — The search is on to find three classic cars stolen from an auction yard on Meridian Ave E in the dark of the night. The vehicles are valued at over a half of a million dollars.

Sometime between 5:30 p.m. on Sunday January 12 and 8:15 a.m. on Monday January 13, 2020, a thief drove off in a white 2003 Freightliner sleeper with “U Map Trucking LLC” in blue lettering on the sides and Washington State license plates 73046RP. The truck was pulling a white Boyd car hauler with Washington State lice

nse plate 03386AB.

A red 1953 Cadillac El Dorado, a black 1964 Ford Galaxy 500 two door hard top with red interior and a light blue 1954 Buick Century with white soft-top convertible were inside the enclosed trailer.

“We believe this was targeted. First of all, we don’t have semi-trailers stolen randomly too often, especially ones that have a half million dollars worth of collectible cars in the back that weren’t even visible,” said Det. Ed Troyer with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force and the Edgewood Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect(s) responsible for the theft.

“It’s rare to have an 18 wheeler trailer stolen. Not a lot of people know how to drive them so first you have to have somebody that knows how to drive the trailer and we believe they knew what was in the back of the trailer. There’s a half million dollars worth of collectible cars in the back of that trailer and whoever targeted that trailer was targeting those cars, not the truck and trailer,” said Det. Troyer.

If you have any information on the location of the stolen vehicles or who is responsible for the theft, please call 911 or contact Edgewood Police. You can also message the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force on their Facebook page or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to an arrest in the case. Call 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App that you can download to your cell phone for free.