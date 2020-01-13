WSDOT: US 2 near Stevens Pass closed ‘until further notice’ after snow downs trees, power lines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STEVENS PASS, Wash. – Hundreds of drivers were stranded for hours overnight Monday on US 2 after heavy snow downed trees and powerlines just east of Gold Bar the night before.

The closure happened at 8:20 p.m. and impacts a 30-mile stretch of road from milepost 34 east to the top of Stevens Pass at milepost 64. WSDOT says both directions will be closed “until further notice” due to the conditions.

UPDATE US 2 between Gold Bar and Stevens Pass summit in both directions will remain closed until further notice because of downed trees and power lines. Here's a look at the conditions behind the closure point. #snow pic.twitter.com/baWN7HTFis — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) January 13, 2020

They eventually made it through Monday morning, but folks heading east to the pass hoping to hit the slopes were told to turn around.

“It’s going to be closed the rest of the day, and maybe open tomorrow,” said Donny Abeson, who lives in Seattle. “But it’s just not safe to go up there right now.”

Meanwhile, It was all smiles and thumbs up from residents of Index who were allowed through to get home.

US-2 east of Gold Bar will *NOT* reopen today. Only residents are allowed through until 4:30pm. #RoadAlert #snow #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/rmHvwW0zb9 — Grace Lim (@GraceLimWX) January 13, 2020

Washington State Patrol advises folks to avoid the area until it is safe.

“We have a duty to protect the citizens and that duty is to keep them safe where they’re at and not allow them to continue up to the pass until we know that it’s safe to do so,” Axtman said.