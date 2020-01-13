× ‘We found him’: Budweiser tracks down Chiefs fan who sacrificed beers for Eric Fisher celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Budweiser said they have “something special” for the Chiefs fan who was sitting front row Sunday and sacrificed his beers for a very special touchdown celebration.

The celebration happened early in the fourth quarter after quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw the ball to tight end Blake Bell to boost the score to 47- 31. This was Bell’s first touchdown of the season.

Tackle Eric Fisher ran through the end zone to celebrate with Bell and what he did only further fired up Chiefs Kingdom -– he did his best Stone Cold Steve Austin impression. He grabbed some beers from a fan and smashed them together.

After that, Budweiser took to social media to track down the fan who sacrificed his beers.

“Help us find the fan whose beers were sacrificed for the shower celebration. We have something special for him,” they tweeted.

It didn’t take them long to find him.