Snowy Sunday in Snohomish County and parts of King County

MILL CREEK, Wash. — A few inches of snow fell from Sunday into Monday in King and Snohomish Counties.
Shoppers over on Novelty Hill Road said they were stocking up in case they had to work from home.
“If it freezes up overnight, then it’s going to get real slick and it’s going to be a little tough getting up and down the hills,” said Jay Pietraszek. “I stocked up on groceries, so if I have to stay home, I’ll stay home.”
Camryn Coppess of Duvall said her tires could not make it through the messy and snowy conditions.
“I was stuck in the snow at an intersection. Luckily, I had nice people come help me get out,” said Coppess. “They pushed the car, and I think it was like sand or something, they put down for me or salt. Something to get me out.”
Over in Mill Creek, police shut down a portion of Bothell-Everett Highway after a Community Transit bus with chains on could not make it up the hill.
Crews over from the city’s public works were on their way Monday night to plow and get the road back open.
