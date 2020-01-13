Scattered snow showers, bitter cold temperatures continue Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Much of western Washington woke up to at least a light dusting of snow Monday morning, but North Sound communities got to see the real winter wonderland.

Snow levels varied, with some areas of eastern King County, the convergence zone north of Seattle into Snohomish County, and parts of Kitsap County receiving several inches of snow.

As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, the convergence zone north of Seattle and parts of the South Sound were still seeing snow showers, while Bellingham and surrounding areas were drying out and feeling bitter cold. The "feels like" temperature in Bellingham was 4 degrees at 7:30 a.m.

The heavy, wet snow is causing power lines and tree limbs to come down. There are a few power outages in the area, and a 30-mile stretch of U.S. 2 at Stevens Pass is closed because of downed limbs and power lines. Click here for a list of school closures.

Correction, car lost control, drove into power pole.. no one hurt https://t.co/NcIAiGYHH0 — John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) January 13, 2020

Western Washington will mostly dry out by lunchtime, and Portland will see the rain-snow mix, but there could be a few snow showers pop up in western Washington this afternoon. We might even see a little sun! Monday evening could bring a few new snow showers to the region.

Highs will be in the upper 20s and low 30s for the Puget Sound region for Monday. Overnight will see freezing temperatures in the 20s.

We could get a little more snow overnight Monday and overnight Tuesday. We’ll warm up a bit by mid-week and then get ready for a rainy weekend.

